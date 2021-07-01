Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

New queer game We Dwell In Possibility features testicle-like fruit, phallic cacti and butt plugs

Ed Nightingale July 1, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Robert Yang Manchester International Festival

We Dwell In Possibility. (Robert Yang)

An unusual new game from queer game developer Robert Yang debuts at the Manchester International Festival from 1 – 18 July.

The game is part of the Virtual Factory project where artists from gaming, film and visual arts are creating online artworks in response to the architecture of The Factory, the cultural space that will be home to the festival. 

Named We Dwell In Possibility, Yang’s new game is his most collaborative piece yet with artwork from cartoonist Eleanor Davis and electronic music from Manchester-based producer aya.

The aim is to subvert heteronormative crowd simulations used by architects and city planners, here featuring a crowd of naked simulated characters interacting with various suggestive objects.

Players can interact with the crowd or simply watch it all play out.

“Like my previous works, We Dwell in Possibility is all about queer bodies and sex, but for this project I also wanted to respond to a lack of politics in crowd simulation art and to create an artwork that is rooted in a specific historical moment,” says Yang.

“From this simple model of politics, sexuality, and architecture, the simulation improvises a new landscape, a virtual heaven or hell, or more likely something both at once – a society.”

Robert Yang – a contentious developer

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Yang is known for his unusual queer games that explore gay culture and intimacy, such as bathroom sex simulator The Tearoom, shower simulator Rinse and Repeat, and more.

We Dwell in Possibility is less contentious but still provocative and inherently queer.

Playing the game, your little garden slowly fills up with objects: trees bearing plump testicle-like fruit, suggestive foods like sausages and donuts, phallic cacti and butt plugs.

Little androgynous people with squishy bottoms gradually roam around, interacting with the objects and one another. They may dance or wear police hats with rainbow flags, with the experimental music becoming ever more frantic.

For more information on Robert Yang’s We Dwell in Possibility visit virtual-factory.co.uk.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

Related topics: gaming, LGBT gaming

Latest Posts

Britney Spears faintly smiles against a backdrop of blurred-out lights
US

Britney Spears called 911 ‘to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Rainbow flag inside the stadium during the UEFA Euro 2020 game
Sport

UEFA banned rainbow adverts at Euro 2020 venues in Russia and Azerbaijan, Volkswagen claims

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbân speaks at a podium with an earpiece
World

Viktor Orbán absurdly claims Hungary’s cruel anti-LGBT+ law ‘is not about homosexuality’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Kenneth Felts gay Colorado
Life

Gay grandfather reflects on bravely coming out aged 90: ‘The world is full of love’

Patrick Kelleher - July 3, 2021

Related Articles

Luca star Jack Dylan Grazer bisexual
Film and TV

Luca star Jack Dylan Grazer just came out as bisexual in the best way

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Britney Spears (L) and Jamie Lynn Spears (R). (Getty Images)
Entertainment

Jamie Lynn Spears asks fans to ‘stop with the death threats’ after Britney hearing

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Rick and Morty Call Me By Your Name
Entertainment

Rick and Morty blows fans’ minds with epic, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Call My By Your Name joke

Patrick Kelleher - July 3, 2021

Minecraft Dream
Entertainment

Minecraft streamer Dream raises $140k for LGBT+ charity – but is criticised for not donating more

Ed Nightingale - July 2, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon