The Sweaty Betty Pride collection features activewear and casual apparel pieces in rainbow and trans flag colours. (Sweaty Betty)

The Sweaty Betty Pride collection sees the brand team up with LGBT+ trailblazers in sport for the campaign.

The “Move with Pride” collection from Sweaty Betty includes activewear and casual pieces featuring the rainbow and trans flag colours.

The range is now available to buy from sweatybetty.com.

The Sweaty Betty Pride collection features 11 pieces including leggings, a gym vest and cycling shorts as well as casual apparel pieces with sweatshirts, shorts, t-shirts and socks available.

The tees and sweatshirts feature the Sweaty Betty logo that has been reimagined for Pride in both the rainbow flag and trans flag colours.

Meanwhile the gym wear comes in navy with subtle rainbow detailing and for practicality the leggings and cycling shorts both come with pockets.

The Sweaty Betty Pride collection is priced between £25 and £75, with the brand confirming that $40,000 will go to the Sweaty Betty Foundation, which helps young LGBT+ people get active.

The brand has teamed up with three trailblazers for the campaign to discuss their journey as an LGBT+ person in their field of sport.

This includes runner and former cheerleader Lilly, basketball player and roller skater Aysha and personal trainer Cortni.

Lilly is a trans woman who faced backlash from her peers and was publicly outed online, but now uses her story to inspire other LGBT+ people to embrace who they are.

As part of the campaign she talks about finding her fitness community after being outed, saying: “My track teammates and track members from other schools told me I should still compete and feel welcome within the sport.

“That really was a turning point in which I felt so happy to be a part of the team.”

Aysha, who runs popular Instagram account @rollersk8queen, discusses what Pride means to her, saying: “Pride is wearing a dress while skating. Pride is wearing eyelashes during a basketball game. Pride is being unapologetic about who you are. Pride is also supporting and inspiring others to be true to themselves.”

While Cortni talks taking up space in sport, saying: “If you find yourself in a space where you feel unwelcome, leave. There are more places that will love you for you than won’t. Find your people. You have as much right to take up space as anybody else.”

To shop the Sweaty Betty Pride collection head to sweatybetty.com.