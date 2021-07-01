Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
News

UK Pride groups ditch the rainbow in powerful protest against ‘cynical cash-ins’

Lily Wakefield July 1, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Pride flag rainbow capitalism

Pride organisations have dropped their rainbows to protest rainbow capitalism. (Envato)

A group of local Pride organisations have given up their rainbows in protest against corporations ditching the LGBT+ community as soon as Pride month ends.

The campaign, which sees Pride groups turn their rainbow logos to black and white, was coordinated by Swindon and Wiltshire Pride.

The group said in a statement: “Today you will notice we have removed the colour from our logo. Many organisations today will be removing their visible Pride support from their social media pages.

“Some support the LGBT+ community throughout the year and many just for Pride Month.

“It’s great so many have joined in and supported by changing their logos during Pride month and now Pride month is over we are asking you to think about what else you can you do in the other 11 months of the year to support the LGBT+ community.

“Please remember although Pride Month has ended we are still here; we need your support, and we still need your voice. LGBT+ support is year-round.”

Cornwall Pride, York Pride and Doncaster Pride are among the more than 30 local Pride groups taking part.

Pride in Surrey went even further that editing its logo, and removed the “colourful rainbow branding from our shop and safe space in Woking today, to highlight the issue of the disappearing rainbow”.

Pride rainbow washing capitalism
(Pride in Surrey)
Pride rainbow washing capitalism
(Pride in Surrey)

Charlie Watts, the organisation’s CEO, said in a statement: “We have removed our rainbow today to draw attention to the fact that many businesses will remove their pride logos from their online and physical presence.

“We are here for our community every single day and we feel that the commercialisation of Pride Month dilutes the message and reason we celebrate in June.

“To those who are unaware, June is the anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which were the catalyst for the gay rights movement.”

Pride in Surrey’s COO, Lisa Finan-Cooke, added: “Visibility of the LGBT+ community is important and necessary 365 days a year.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“We are not a trend for June, we deserve visibility and respect every day and sincerely hope that the businesses who display Pride logos throughout June will begin to boast about their diversity and support all year round.

“It’s easy to add a rainbow to your logo, to show real support and inclusivity in your workforce and business every day is the hard task.”

Related topics: Pride

Latest Posts

Britney Spears faintly smiles against a backdrop of blurred-out lights
US

Britney Spears called 911 ‘to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Rainbow flag inside the stadium during the UEFA Euro 2020 game
Sport

UEFA banned rainbow adverts at Euro 2020 venues in Russia and Azerbaijan, Volkswagen claims

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbân speaks at a podium with an earpiece
World

Viktor Orbán absurdly claims Hungary’s cruel anti-LGBT+ law ‘is not about homosexuality’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Kenneth Felts gay Colorado
Life

Gay grandfather reflects on bravely coming out aged 90: ‘The world is full of love’

Patrick Kelleher - July 3, 2021

Related Articles

Rainbow flag inside the stadium during the UEFA Euro 2020 game
Sport

UEFA banned rainbow adverts at Euro 2020 venues in Russia and Azerbaijan, Volkswagen claims

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbân speaks at a podium with an earpiece
World

Viktor Orbán absurdly claims Hungary’s cruel anti-LGBT+ law ‘is not about homosexuality’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Man rushed to hospital after 'violent' homophobic attack at London pub
Crime

Gang of ‘aggressive’ 20 thugs hurl homophobic threats at two young boys in ‘hate crime’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Britney Spears (L) and Jamie Lynn Spears (R). (Getty Images)
Entertainment

Jamie Lynn Spears asks fans to ‘stop with the death threats’ after Britney hearing

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon