UK Pride groups ditch the rainbow in powerful protest against ‘cynical cash-ins’

Pride organisations have dropped their rainbows to protest rainbow capitalism. (Envato)

A group of local Pride organisations have given up their rainbows in protest against corporations ditching the LGBT+ community as soon as Pride month ends.

The campaign, which sees Pride groups turn their rainbow logos to black and white, was coordinated by Swindon and Wiltshire Pride.

The group said in a statement: “Today you will notice we have removed the colour from our logo. Many organisations today will be removing their visible Pride support from their social media pages.

“Some support the LGBT+ community throughout the year and many just for Pride Month.

Many companies today will be removing their visible Pride support from their social media pages. Some support the LGBTQ+ community throughout the year and many just for Pride Month.#PrideMonth #LGBTQ #lgbtsupport pic.twitter.com/e5x7XDvMpq — Swindon & Wiltshire Pride (@Swindonwiltspri) July 1, 2021

“It’s great so many have joined in and supported by changing their logos during Pride month and now Pride month is over we are asking you to think about what else you can you do in the other 11 months of the year to support the LGBT+ community.

“Please remember although Pride Month has ended we are still here; we need your support, and we still need your voice. LGBT+ support is year-round.”

Cornwall Pride, York Pride and Doncaster Pride are among the more than 30 local Pride groups taking part.

#NewProfilePic Today you will notice we have removed the colour from our logo. Many organisations today will be removing their visible Pride support from their social media pages. Some support the LGBTQ+ community throughout the year and many just for #PrideMonth. pic.twitter.com/kayNdGe6Ak — Cornwall Pride 〓〓 (@CornwallPrideTM) July 1, 2021

#ShareWithPride Today you will notice we have removed the colour from our logo. Many organisations today will be removing their visible Pride support from their social media pages. Some support the LGBTQ+ community throughout the year and many just for Pride Month. ….. pic.twitter.com/VAbvzNnYi3 — Doncaster Pride (@Doncaster_Pride) July 1, 2021

Today we’ve removed the rainbow colours from our logo…#PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/Dccn7CUst5 — York Pride 🏳️‍🌈 (@YorkPride) July 1, 2021

Pride in Surrey went even further that editing its logo, and removed the “colourful rainbow branding from our shop and safe space in Woking today, to highlight the issue of the disappearing rainbow”.

Charlie Watts, the organisation’s CEO, said in a statement: “We have removed our rainbow today to draw attention to the fact that many businesses will remove their pride logos from their online and physical presence.

“We are here for our community every single day and we feel that the commercialisation of Pride Month dilutes the message and reason we celebrate in June.

“To those who are unaware, June is the anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which were the catalyst for the gay rights movement.”

Pride in Surrey’s COO, Lisa Finan-Cooke, added: “Visibility of the LGBT+ community is important and necessary 365 days a year.

“We are not a trend for June, we deserve visibility and respect every day and sincerely hope that the businesses who display Pride logos throughout June will begin to boast about their diversity and support all year round.

“It’s easy to add a rainbow to your logo, to show real support and inclusivity in your workforce and business every day is the hard task.”