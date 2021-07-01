Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Pride

‘Appalling’ attack on Pride mural shakes city just days after anti-homophobia march

Emma Powys Maurice July 1, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Liverpool Pride mural

Homophobic graffiti defacing the mural in Liverpool's Sherdley Park (Facebook/Lorraine Jones)

An LGBT+ Pride mural in a Merseyside park was “senselessly defaced” by vandals amid a spate of homophobic hate in Liverpool.

The rainbow mural in Sherdley Park was commissioned by St Helens Council and painted by volunteers from a local community group to celebrate Pride Month.

It stood in the park for just a day before vandals covered it with black scrawls and the words “gay c**ts”, the council reported.

“To say we were shocked and disgusted by this would be understating our emotions,” said councillor Jeanie Bell. “We must still battle with a minority who will not let others live as they want to out of hatred and ignorance.

“This is more than just petty vandalism, this is a hate crime.”

The vandalism follows a troubling trend of homophobia in Liverpool which has seen multiple reports of violent anti-LGBT+ hate crimes throughout Pride month.

Last week hundreds of people marched in protest against the spate of attacks after several victims came forward in local media, sharing photos of their battered and bloodied faces.

Although the Pride mural has now been repainted, the incident serves as an uncomfortable reminder of the undercurrent of homophobia running through the city.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“It’s been heartening to see people in Liverpool rally around the city’s LGBT+ community in the wake of a despicable series of homophobic attacks,” Bell told the Echo, “but ultimately distressing that we must still battle with a minority who won’t let others live as they want to out of hatred and ignorance.

“We must continue to strive to make our communities better than that and show that hate crime of any form is not tolerated in our borough.”

Merseyside Police described the graffiti as “appalling” and have appealed for anyone with information to get in contact.

“This was an appalling incident in which local artwork was defaced, and we are fully investigating having today received a report,” said St Helens community policing chief inspector Paul Holden.

“If you saw this being done, or have any information at all, let us know and we will take action.

“As councillor Bell rightly says, this is more than just vandalism, it is a hate crime and will be treated as such. For any person or location to be damaged in such a way is completely unacceptable, and creates fear and distress for those targeted.”

Latest Posts

Britney Spears faintly smiles against a backdrop of blurred-out lights
US

Britney Spears called 911 ‘to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Rainbow flag inside the stadium during the UEFA Euro 2020 game
Sport

UEFA banned rainbow adverts at Euro 2020 venues in Russia and Azerbaijan, Volkswagen claims

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbân speaks at a podium with an earpiece
World

Viktor Orbán absurdly claims Hungary’s cruel anti-LGBT+ law ‘is not about homosexuality’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Kenneth Felts gay Colorado
Life

Gay grandfather reflects on bravely coming out aged 90: ‘The world is full of love’

Patrick Kelleher - July 3, 2021

Related Articles

UK Black Pride postponed coronavirus
Pride

How a lesbian seaside gathering gave birth to Europe’s biggest celebration of Black Pride

Reiss Smith - July 2, 2021

Gay Men’s Chorus reeling after horrific Florida Pride crash
Pride

Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus reeling after horrific Pride crash that killed one of their own

Emma Powys Maurice - July 1, 2021

Liverpool Pride mural
Pride

‘Appalling’ attack on Pride mural shakes city just days after anti-homophobia march

Emma Powys Maurice - July 1, 2021

UAE
Pride

British and American embassies in homophobic UAE boldly fly Pride flags

Emma Powys Maurice - July 1, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon