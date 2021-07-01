Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

Iggy Azalea claims Britney Spears’ dad ‘used same tactics’ on her: ‘She’s not lying’

Josh Milton July 1, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Britney Spears (L) and Iggy Azalea perform via video during the 2015 Billboard Music Award

Britney Spears (L) and Iggy Azalea perform via video during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. (Kevin Mazur/BMA2015/WireImage)

Iggy Azalea has claimed that she “personally witnessed” Britney Spears being mistreated by her father Jamie Spears, who tried to use “the same tactics” on her.

The Australian singer supported Britney’s claims that she is in an “abusive” conservatorship and said she is “not exaggerating” about Jamie’s control over her life.

Azalea said she has “personally witnessed the same behaviour” that Spears alleged in her bombshell 23-minute testimony last week.

The musicians collaborated in 2015 on the song “Pretty Girls“, and Azalea said in a Twitter statement Thursday (1 July) that Jamie made her sign a non-disclosure agreement before they performed the track at the Billboard Music Awards in 2015.

“Its [sic] basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life,” she said.

“This should be illegal. During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behaviour Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”

Iggy Azalea says Britney Spears’ dad forced her to sign NDA

During a court hearing on 23 June, Britney Spears called a permanent end to her conservatorship, the complex legal arrangement that oversees her personal care and finances. She said the setup was “abusive” and “traumatising” and compared it to “sex trafficking”.

Among other troubling claims, Spears said she was forced to go on a world tour in 2018 against her will.

“My management said if I don’t do this tour, I will have to find an attorney, and by contract my own management could sue me if I didn’t follow through with the tour,” she said. “He handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary.”

Azalea alleged that Jamie Spears used similar tactics to the ones Britney spoke of.

“Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room and told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage,” she said.

“The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health.

“This is not right at all.”

Iggy Azalea is the latest celebrity to come out swinging for Britney Spears, joining Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and many more.

During her court testimony, Spears claimed she was forced into a rehabilitation programme as a “punishment” for speaking out against a piece of choreography and was “forced to take lithium”, leaving her feeling “drunk” for days. Her conservators also refused to set up a medical appointment to have her IUD removed, she alleged.

PinkNews contacted representatives of Jamie Spears for comment.

Related topics: Britney Spears, iggy azalea

Latest Posts

Britney Spears faintly smiles against a backdrop of blurred-out lights
US

Britney Spears called 911 ‘to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Rainbow flag inside the stadium during the UEFA Euro 2020 game
Sport

UEFA banned rainbow adverts at Euro 2020 venues in Russia and Azerbaijan, Volkswagen claims

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbân speaks at a podium with an earpiece
World

Viktor Orbán absurdly claims Hungary’s cruel anti-LGBT+ law ‘is not about homosexuality’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Kenneth Felts gay Colorado
Life

Gay grandfather reflects on bravely coming out aged 90: ‘The world is full of love’

Patrick Kelleher - July 3, 2021

Related Articles

Luca star Jack Dylan Grazer bisexual
Film and TV

Luca star Jack Dylan Grazer just came out as bisexual in the best way

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Britney Spears (L) and Jamie Lynn Spears (R). (Getty Images)
Entertainment

Jamie Lynn Spears asks fans to ‘stop with the death threats’ after Britney hearing

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Rick and Morty Call Me By Your Name
Entertainment

Rick and Morty blows fans’ minds with epic, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Call My By Your Name joke

Patrick Kelleher - July 3, 2021

Minecraft Dream
Entertainment

Minecraft streamer Dream raises $140k for LGBT+ charity – but is criticised for not donating more

Ed Nightingale - July 2, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon