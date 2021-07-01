Disney Plus is home to series including High School Musical: The Series and Loki and films Luca and Cruella. (YouTube/Disney+)

Following on from its huge Prime Day event, Amazon is launching a new deal that will give you a free Disney Plus subscription for six whole months.

This deal is a pretty big, er, deal, because unlike other streamers Disney doesn’t offer a free trial period, so this is an ideal way to try out the service – and films including Luca and Cruella – without an extra cost.

So how do you get six months Disney Plus streaming for free? Well if you’re in the US then simply sign up for a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited here.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The music service starts from $7.99 per month and works similar to Spotify or Apple Music, then once you’re signed up Amazon will give you a six month free Disney Plus trial – a saving of almost $48.

Meanwhile if you’re someone who is already subscribed to Music Unlimited then Amazon will give you three months of Disney Plus with your current plan.

Unfortunately you can’t get the deal if you already have a Disney Plus account, but you could always sign up to the offer for a friend or family member and they can get six months free.

To sign up for Music Unlimited and get free Disney Plus or find out more go to Amazon here.

What can you watch on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is home to a host of films and TV shows including High School Musical: The Musical, which stars Frankie A. Rodriguez and Joe Serafini as gay characters Carlos and Seb.

There’s also Marvel series including WandaVison and Loki, the latter of which recently revealed that its title character is in fact bisexual after years of speculation.

Other highlights include Pixar favourites with their latest, Luca, recently being added to the streaming service, which saw fans view the storyline as an allegory for coming out.

Also coming soon (27 August) to the service without any extra cost to the subscription is the live-action Cruella starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson alongside John McCrea’s queer character Artie, who runs a vintage boutique and befriends the infamous villain.

Disney Plus releases a live Pride special

Disney Plus recently released its first ever This Is Me Pride Celebration Spectacular which featured performances of classic Disney songs with a queer twist.

The 35-minute show was hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Nina West with appearances by a host of LGBT+ celebs including Alex Newell as Ursula the Sea Witch singing “Poor Unfortunate Souls” and Hayley Kiyoko aka lesbian Jesus who performed a rendition of “Kiss the Girl”.

Hayley who’s previously starred on the Disney Channel tweeted: “The last time I was on Disney I was in the closet during Lemonade mouth times… it was so healing to be able to come back 10 years later, and be celebrated for who I am.

“And to sing a Disney classic… So grateful to have been a part of this milestone.”

Plus Frankie A. Rodriguez and Joe Serafini from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and real-life couple melted hearts with their performance of one of the most popular Disney love songs, Aladdin’s “A Whole New World.”

The entire Pride special which also features Drag Race’s Jackie Cox, Kermit the Frog and Todrick Hall is available to stream for free on the Disney Plus YouTube page.

It’ll definitely be a whole new world of viewing for you if you do.