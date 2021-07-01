Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Education

Drag Race star Tia Kofi schools fragile dad who doesn’t want his child to learn about equality

Josh Milton July 1, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Tia Kofi

Tia Kofi. (Instagram/TiaKofi)

Drag Race UK star Tia Kofi held a masterclass in clapbacks after a fragile dad said he would take his children out of a school visited by drag queens.

The star was joined by Veronica Green visiting Charlotte Sharman Primary School in south London to teach kids about tolerance at a time when primary schools are still not required to teach about LGBT+ lives.

Their visit, organised by the Metro.co.uk, saw them return to a space they once faced bullying and discrimination in as youth now as two of Britain’s most iconic drag queens.

But such discrimination has hardly gone away, and a video of the trip on social media spurred a Twitter user known as “P_Diddilydee”, who exclusively tweets about football, to start scuffling with “snowflakes” (his words) for whatever reason.

Tia Kofi: ‘It’s just gorgeous to see how far we’ve come’

He said he would have his child “out of that school before the end of the day” as having drag queens is “totally wrong”. Effectively depriving himself of an education he clearly so desperately needs.

“I don’t have to agree with men dressed as women going to schools and influencing young minds,” he said, somehow still speaking.

But on Wednesday afternoon (30 June), Tia Kofi was having absolutely none of this random man’s hatred.

Influencing minds not to tolerate bullying, bigotry and hatred,” she said, school every much in session. “I’m very much OK with that, thanks, babe.”

“We all have our own perspectives, I guess,” he lithely replied.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Safe to say he would get an F when it comes to parenting.

“It was super important to come here because things have been changing and young people today are much more open-minded and aware of things going on in the world,’ Tia told Metro.co.uk about the visit to the school.

“For us to come back to a primary school where we weren’t treated as nicely as we could have been and have this warm and lovely experience from all these kids asking these really interesting and thought-provoking questions.

“It’s just gorgeous to see how far we’ve come and know these kids are the ones who are going to keep pushing this further.”

Related topics: Drag Race UK, Tia Kofi

Latest Posts

Britney Spears faintly smiles against a backdrop of blurred-out lights
US

Britney Spears called 911 ‘to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Rainbow flag inside the stadium during the UEFA Euro 2020 game
Sport

UEFA banned rainbow adverts at Euro 2020 venues in Russia and Azerbaijan, Volkswagen claims

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbân speaks at a podium with an earpiece
World

Viktor Orbán absurdly claims Hungary’s cruel anti-LGBT+ law ‘is not about homosexuality’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Kenneth Felts gay Colorado
Life

Gay grandfather reflects on bravely coming out aged 90: ‘The world is full of love’

Patrick Kelleher - July 3, 2021

Related Articles

Education

Teenager defends her 10-year-old trans brother’s rights in passionate speech to angry mob

Josh Milton - June 25, 2021

Bryce Dershem queer student
Education

School principal ‘tried to censor’ queer graduate’s moving valedictorian speech. It backfired, spectacularly

Patrick Kelleher - June 25, 2021

Virginia school board
US

Chaotic video shows school board meeting on trans rights descend into violence and arrest

Patrick Kelleher - June 23, 2021

St Paul's Girls School Hammersmith head girl
Education

Private girls’ school axes ‘head girl’ role in progressive move to be more modern and inclusive

Patrick Kelleher - June 22, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon