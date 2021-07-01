Billy Porter casts a spell as genderless fairy godmother, the "Fab G", in first trailer of Amazon's musical Cinderella adaptation. (YouTube/Amazon Prime Video)

The first teaser for the upcoming Cinderella adaption has dropped, and Pose star Billy Porter looks magical as the new genderless fairy godmother.

The Amazon Prime film stars singer Camila Cabello in the titular role as an ambitious young woman who dreams of opening her shop “Dresses by Ella”. In the trailer, she sings about how soon everyone will know her name – because why not.

Of course, she will need help to achieve her dream which is where Billy Porter comes in. The Pose star plays a genderless version of Cinderella’s fairy godmother called the “Fab G”. He swirls onto the scene donned in a gorgeous gold outfit and bejewelled with a stunning golden neckpiece.

At one point in the trailer, the Fab G asks if Cinderella “wants to go to that ball”. She responds: “Yes, I was just crying and singing about it two minutes ago.”

The clip has quickly gone viral online, and fans have shared their eagerness to see the LGBT+ icon play such a legendary figure in Cinderella.

Frozen star Idina Menzel, who plays the stepmother in Cinderella, shared the trailer on Twitter. She even provided a special shoutout to Billy Porter as the “most beautiful fab g”.

You have to see this! #CinderellaMovie @Camila_Cabello is an absolute star and @theebillyporter the most beautiful fab g. Music rocks. It’s joyous and funny and the stepmother isn’t too bad either. September 3 on @PrimeVideo! 💙 @Cinderella pic.twitter.com/1xZZnkEi1Q — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) June 30, 2021

Others shared that Porter would be the sole driving force behind them watching the musical adaptation.

watching this for billy porter and billy porter ONLY https://t.co/YVOKkimXN8 — PRINCESSSAM (@vixxensam) July 1, 2021

Billy Porter as the Fairy God Mother is brilliant! 🌈 https://t.co/hF3iSk4W4z — iam.an.da🇮🇩 (@ithinkimamanda) July 1, 2021

THIS LOOKS CUTE COME ON BILLY PORTER https://t.co/MT3JrMhxrk — Anthony 🦖 (@IAnthonySmithI) June 30, 2021

Billy Porter playing the Fairy God Mother in this new Cinderella movie>>>> Whew I know the vocals are gonna punch me out! — Tonii (@ToniiAlexis) June 30, 2021

Billy porter says kids are ‘ready’ for his genderless fairy godmother

Last year, Billy Porter spoke about his genderless and non-conforming take on the fairy godmother. He told CBS News that it was a “profound” feeling to take on the role because “magic has no gender”.

“We are presenting this character as genderless – at least that’s how I’m playing it,” Porter said. “And it’s really powerful.”

He also shared that he believes the “new generation” of children are “really ready” for the genderless leading fairytale figure. Porter said: “The kids are ready.

“It’s the grown-ups that are slowing stuff down.”

Cinderella also stars Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and Chambers star Nicholas Galitzine as Ella’s prince charming.

Romesh Ranganathan, James Mulaney and James Corden also appear in the movie as footmen.

Cinderella will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 3 September.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.