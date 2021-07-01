Augustinus Bader is an award-winning skincare brand used by the likes of Lizzo and Victoria Beckham.

The “magic” skincare brand Augustinus Bader used by the likes of Lizzo and The Crown’s Emma Corrin is giving back with every purchase.

Every time a customer purchases one of Augustinus Bader’s award-winning skincare products the brand will donate five percent to charity.

The website features products for your face and body which are all available at augustinusbader.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The new initiative from Augustinus Bader lets customers donate five percent of their order value to a chosen charity.

This includes organisations such as Naked Heart Foundation, One Tree Planted, Every Mother Counts and Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Partnership.

So what exactly can you buy from Augustinus Bader? Well the skincare brand sells a number of products including industry favourites The Cream and The Rich Cream.

The award-winning daily moisturiser is described as “light, refreshing and deeply hydrating,” while the upgraded Rich Cream version is 100 percent vegan and described as “luxurious”.

The Crown’s Emma Corrin says: “Am very much not one to endorse something I don’t believe in – Florrie [Corrin’s makeup artist] introduced me to Augustinus Bader products earlier this year when I was having trouble with my skin and they’ve really helped, magic!”.

Other popular products include The Body Cream, The Essence, The Face Oil, The Lip Balm and The Cream Cleansing Gel.

The Body Cream is said to give you firmer, even, better toned and deeply nourished skin all-over, while the vegan Lip Blam hydrates and plumps your lips.

It’s created by scientist Augustinus Bader who, in 2008 developed a groundbreaking Wound Gel that heals severe skin trauma without the need for surgery or skin graft.

This revolutionary technique went on to inspire the the skincare brand that is now used by some of the biggest stars in the world.

This includes the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Lizzo, Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie, Pat McGrath, Salma Hayek and Victoria Beckham.

They’ve previously collaborated with the former Spice Girl on a collection that features cell rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser and Power Serum that’s also available on the website.

To shop all of its products and give back with every purchase had to augustinusbader.com.