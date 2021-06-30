Nick Grimshaw has quit BBC Radio 1. (Instagram)

Nick Grimshaw has announced that he is leaving BBC Radio 1 after 14 years with the station.

The hugely popular radio host announced his shock departure on social media on Wednesday (30 June), revealing that he wants to “make some other dreams come true”.

“I have truly had the time of my life – my childhood dream of working here was everything I’d imagined and somehow even more,” Nick Grimshaw wrote on Instagram.

“But I’ve done all the things I set out to do… so at the grand old age of 36 I’ve decided that it’s time to move on.”

Nick Grimshaw is ‘massively proud’ of his time at BBC Radio 1

Grimshaw said he is “massively proud” of his time at BBC Radio 1 and thanked listeners for sticking with him through the years.

“I grew up wanting to connect with people, to feel accepted and you accepted me as part of your daily life and for that I will be eternally grateful.”

I want to thank you, the R1 listeners for joining me on this journey. Thank you for being a massive part of my life and sharing your lives with me on the radio every day. Thank you for providing endless hilarity, passion and an unquenchable eagerness to ‘avvvvv it! — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) June 30, 2021

He closed out his heartfelt post by reflecting on a trip to London with his dad when he was just 12-years-old.

Thank you to my dad for taking me to see my dream in real life and my family for endlessly encouraging me to make it happen.

“When I was about 12 my dad brought me to London and I made him take me to Radio 1 where I peered through the windows and said ‘I’ll work there one day’ and after 10 years of trying hard to make it happen I did.

“Thank you to my dad for taking me to see my dream in real life and my family for endlessly encouraging me to make it happen.

“It was a life long dream to behave and now it’s time to make some other dreams come true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Grimshaw (@nicholasgrimshaw)

The BBC has announced that Vick Hope and Jordan North will take over from Nick Grimshaw on the drive time slot when the host presents his final show on 12 August.

Hope paid tribute to Grimshaw in a statement, describing the host as “an absolute legend”.

“Thank you mate for every laugh you’ve sent rippling through the country,” Hope said.

“Taking over drive is a task we won’t be taking lightly, but Jordan and I are ready to put our all into making your journey home that little bit brighter.”

Jordan North said he is “absolutely chuffed” to be joining Hope on BBC Radio 1’s drive time slot.

“Grimmy is a Radio 1 legend so we definitely have big shoes to fill but will work extremely hard to make sure afternoons on Radio 1 still sound superb,” he said.

Speaking on his show on Wednesday, Nick Grimshaw said his decision to call it quits came at the tail end of a “surreal” 18 months.

The coronavirus pandemic forced Grimshaw to “take stock” and to look at his life.

“I looked at mine and I wanted to make that change.”

Nick Grimshaw kicked off his career with BBC Radio 1 back in 2007, and he was appointed host of the breakfast show in 2012 at the age of 27.

Gay radio presenter Dean McCullough is joining BBC Radio 1 permanently

BBC Radio 1 also announced on Wednesday (30 June) that Dean McCullough, a gay radio presenter, is joining the station permanently.

McCullough, who rose to prominence on Gaydio, is joining BBC Radio 1 as the host of a brand new weekend show, which will be presented live from Salford from 10.30am to 1pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The trailblazing radio host shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re going to dance to all the biggest Radio 1 anthems, be a full vibe and cause absolute CHAOS.”