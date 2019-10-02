Menu

A Russian iPhone user is suing Apple for ‘turning him gay’. Yes, really

Lily Wakefield October 2, 2019
Apple Iphone

(Getty)

A Russian man is suing Apple and asking for $15,000 in damages because he says his iPhone “manipulatively” turned him gay.

According to The Moscow Times, the plaintiff has been identified as D. Razumilov and he said that he downloaded a cryptocurrency payment app onto his iPhone in 2017.

But this summer he says he was sent 69 Gaycoins, an LGBT+ cryptocurrency, from an anonymous sender. The gift was accompanied by with the message “don’t judge without trying.”

His complaint against Apple was published by the radio station Govorit Moskva on Wednesday (October 2), and in it he wrote: “I thought, indeed, how can I judge something without trying it? And decided to try same-sex relationships.”

He continued: “I can say after the passage of two months that I’m mired in intimacy with a member of my own sex and can’t get out.

“I have a steady boyfriend and I don’t know how to explain it to my parents.

“After receiving the aforementioned message, my life has changed for the worse and will never be normal again.”

Razumilov accused the tech giant of “manipulatively pushing [him] toward homosexuality.”

He claimed that the $15,000, or one million rubles, in damages would be compensation for “moral suffering and harm to mental health.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook said being gay is “God’s greatest gift”

The Moscow Times reported that Moscow’s Presnensky District Court had registered Razumilov’s complaint and that an interview had been scheduled for October 17.

Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that being gay was “God’s greatest gift” to him. 

Asked if he was proud to be gay in an interview with CNN, Cook said: “I’m very proud of it. I’m very proud of it, yes, absolutely.”

Cook also previously said that LGBT+ people were “a gift to the world, a unique and special gift, just the way you are.”

