InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Strictly Come Dancing could feature same-sex couples next year

Emma Powys Maurice August 31, 2019

Jamie Laing and David James arrive onstage during the BBC Strictly Come Dancing 2019 launch. (Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket/ Getty)

Same-sex couples could compete on Strictly Come Dancing for the first time next year after BBC bosses said they are “completely open” to the idea.

The popular reality dance show has previously come under repeated fire over its reluctance to allow same-sex pairings in the contest, although they are increasingly common in the professional dance world.

In past years the BBC said it had no plans to change the mixed-sex format, despite judge Craig Revel Horwood campaigning for a change in the rules.

But it seems the broadcaster has now had a change of heart, with The Mirror reporting that couples of the same gender would be considered in future.

The BBC previously said it had “no plans” to change the mixed-sex format of the show (Lia Toby/Getty)

“Bosses have said while there aren’t any same-sex pairings in this series, they’d definitely be open to it, given the right combination of celebs and dancers,” a source revealed.

“The show’s always been inclusive and reflects modern Britain.”

Strictly has featured same-sex dance numbers in the past, including incredible routine last year which was described by fans as “sexy as hell.”

But the competitive pairings have all been opposite-sex since the show began in 2004, and the upcoming season, which begins  on September 7, looks to be the same.

The lineup includes Drag Race’s Michelle Visage, BBC Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin, Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, Viscountess Emma Weymouth and CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual.

But fans are hopeful that the 2020 season will break the trend.

A BBC spokesman said: “Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and we are proud to have featured same-sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in previous series.

“We are completely open to the prospect of including same-sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers in the future, should the opportunity arise.”

 

 

 

